BP plc (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank decreased their target price on BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Shares of BP opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in BP by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 95,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 939,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BP by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

