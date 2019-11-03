Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Yum China were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,798,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Yum China by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,968,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,983 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,722,000 after purchasing an additional 458,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,200,000 after purchasing an additional 490,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

