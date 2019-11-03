Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 858 ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 7.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Cheuvreux lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $270.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.90 and a 200 day moving average of $219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

