Brett Sandercock Sells 3,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,690 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $402,420.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $417,630.00.

RMD opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $149.96.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 41.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed by 40.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

