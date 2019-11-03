Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDGE. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum purchased 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

