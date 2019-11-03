BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $356,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.