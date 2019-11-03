Bridger Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 320 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $187.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

