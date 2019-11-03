Bridger Capital Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $101,966,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.27.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

