Bridger Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,781,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,182,308,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,397,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,192,328 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,025,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 483,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.