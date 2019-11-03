Bridger Capital Management LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

