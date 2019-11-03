Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Trading 15.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) shares traded up 15.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.53, 2,430,726 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 326% from the average session volume of 571,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 90,195 shares in the company, valued at $569,130.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Jaehnert acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,479 shares in the company, valued at $309,402.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $500,707. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

