Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Britvic to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 968.08 ($12.65).

Shares of LON:BVIC traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 974 ($12.73). The company had a trading volume of 931,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 992.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 920.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 768 ($10.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

