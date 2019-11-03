Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 36,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 687,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

