Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $16.33

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 54,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,730. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.46. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.32% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell acquired 9,113 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,413 shares of company stock valued at $289,130 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

