Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Target Price at €239.62

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €239.62 ($278.62).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About ASML

