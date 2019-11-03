Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Target Price at C$12.80

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.80.

ACQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,239.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,235.55.

AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.15. 72,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.82. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$7.33 and a 12-month high of C$13.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.13.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$945.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$914.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

