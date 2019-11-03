Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) PT at $70.00

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital raised Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

