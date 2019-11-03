Brokerages Set DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) PT at $132.30

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.11.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Saturday.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.00. 1,652,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,327. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.