Brokerages Set KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) PT at $29.38

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 3,601,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,915 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 484,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

