Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) PT at GBX 680

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 643 ($8.40).

A number of brokerages have commented on KAZ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Lynda Armstrong acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,960 ($10,401.15). Also, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total value of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47).

LON KAZ traded up GBX 13.10 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching GBX 482.50 ($6.30). The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 525.18. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

