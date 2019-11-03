Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Price Target at GBX 707

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 698.17 ($9.12).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LRE stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 699.50 ($9.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 556.50 ($7.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 711.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 696.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,995.00.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.