Brokerages Set Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) PT at C$53.75

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRU shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

TSE MRU traded down C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 751,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,224. Metro has a 52-week low of C$40.91 and a 52-week high of C$59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.50.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

