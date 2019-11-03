Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Price Target at $167.43

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. 960,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,794. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.85. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

