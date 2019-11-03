Brokerages Set NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) PT at $25.75

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,083,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 968,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,614. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

