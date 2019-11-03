Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Target Price at GBX 2,897.27

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,836.15 ($37.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th.

RDSB stock traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,253.50 ($29.45). 6,990,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,308.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,431.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

