Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Price Target at $93.24

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPR traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $83.14. 912,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 8.27%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.