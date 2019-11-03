Brokerages Set Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) PT at $34.14

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,869 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.