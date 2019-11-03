Brokerages Set TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target at $17.13

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $1,823,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 961,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,081. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

