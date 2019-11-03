Brokerages Set WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) PT at $16.84

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,592,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

