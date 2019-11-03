Brokers Issue Forecasts for Granite Construction Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Granite Construction in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of GVA opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Desai Jigisha acquired 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $291,402.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 85,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 523,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 70,953 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 73.8% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.