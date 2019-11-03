Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.72

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$73.72 and last traded at C$73.04, with a volume of 215093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.77, for a total value of C$26,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,524,581 shares in the company, valued at C$903,036,273.37. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total transaction of C$1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,871 shares in the company, valued at C$52,127,421.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,673 shares of company stock worth $49,806,440.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

