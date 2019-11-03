Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) versus Premier (NYSE:PRHL) Financial Analysis

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Premier does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out 1,584.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Premier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 2.56 $62.00 million $0.13 328.62 Premier $2.70 million 0.37 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 9.16% 1.80% 0.85% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Premier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 5 3 0 2.38 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Premier.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Premier on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

