Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,985 ($25.94). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,260 ($29.53).

BRK traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,890 ($24.70). 739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,994.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,929.93. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,190 ($28.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $263.79 million and a PE ratio of 45.32.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

