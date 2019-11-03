Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

BRO opened at $37.63 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

