BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.13.

Shares of DOO opened at C$59.42 on Thursday. BRP has a one year low of C$32.36 and a one year high of C$60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 4.2199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

