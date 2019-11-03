Bulwark Price Tops $0.0136 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Bulwark has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a market cap of $202,292.00 and $4.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000894 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

