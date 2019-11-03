Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE:CBT traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 384,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Cabot has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 17,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

