Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE COG opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,255 shares of company stock worth $721,896 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.