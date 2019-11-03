Cactus’ (WHD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,976. Cactus has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $36,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

