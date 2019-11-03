Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) shares were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.16), approximately 2,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.23).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.20. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46.

About Caffyns (LON:CFYN)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicles retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars and vans; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It offers products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

