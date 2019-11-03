Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $11.21. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 4,736 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

