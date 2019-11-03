California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.06 Billion Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.38% of AT&T worth $1,060,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 160,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 124,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $279.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

