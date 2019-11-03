California Public Employees Retirement System Has $219.88 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.85% of AutoZone worth $219,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,156.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $746.97 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,092.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,136.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

