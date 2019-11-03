California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 148,983 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $137,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 242,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

NYSE AJG opened at $91.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $448,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

