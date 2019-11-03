California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,141 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $156,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after acquiring an additional 231,324 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,454,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,454,000 after purchasing an additional 102,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after purchasing an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 899,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

NYSE MKC opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.94. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $467,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

