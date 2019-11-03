California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of CRC traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,510,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. California Resources has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 4.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

