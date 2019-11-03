California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Issues Earnings Results

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. 301,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,899. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.22. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,260. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.