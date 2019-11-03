Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $538.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.46 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.21.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 151,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.78, for a total transaction of $80,996,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.82.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.