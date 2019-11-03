Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $205,000 in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

In other Steris news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $316,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $142,150.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $17,862,262. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $142.14 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.