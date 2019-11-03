Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3,460.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,923,000.

Shares of EWCO opened at $25.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

